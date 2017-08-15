$1.1 Million Penalty for Modesto Farmer Who Plowed Wetlands

SAN FRANCISCO — A California farmer has agreed to pay $1.1 million for disturbing streams and wetlands after he challenged federal environmental regulations for years.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the consent decree Tuesday in the long-running case with Modesto-area farmer and nursery operator John Duarte.

The case began after Duarte bought fallow land in 2012 and paid a contractor to excavate federally protected streams and wetlands on it.

Authorities say Duarte will pay the more than $1 million in civil penalties and restoration fees.

Those who sided with Duarte argue that the resulting federal enforcement interfered with a farmer’s right to plow his land. A federal court rejected that argument last year, saying the wetlands Duarte destroyed hadn’t been plowed for at least 24 years.