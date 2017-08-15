Bride Says Historic Galt Venue Booked a Car Show for Her Wedding Date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Since this story was published, the bride, Kayla Rathjen, has informed FOX40 that McFarland Ranch has made all the accommodations necessary for her wedding to go on as planned.

GALT -- A historic wedding venue is accused of losing a Galt couple's wedding reservation, leaving the couple scrambling to relocate their wedding five weeks before the event. The venue claims the bride forgot to correct the wedding date, the bride tells FOX40 that's absurd.

Two years into her wedding planning, Kayla Rathjen has was almost ready for the big day. She has the decorations, centerpieces and 85 RSVPs.

"Already, I have a stack of people expecting to show up at McFarland Ranch at 4 o'clock and have a wedding," said Rathjen.

But with only five weeks until the big day, that wedding is now uncertain after the bride saw a flyer advertising a car show at the same date and location of her wedding.

"I instantly thought I was going to throw up," said Rathjen.

Rathjen and her fiance, Travis Watts, originally paid a $100 deposit and signed a contract to be married September 10, 2016 at the McFarland Ranch in Galt.

Rathjen said her point of contact for the venue, Ida Denier, has been the same since 2015 when she booked the event. Denier is the vice president of the Galt Area Historical Society, which runs McFarland Ranch.

According to Rathjen, she contacted Denier in 2016 to change the wedding date to September 23, 2017, and Denier confirmed the change and told her there would not be problem.

However, Denier and the organization's attorney, Scott Malm, says not only did Rathjen never change the date, but she was a no-show for the 2016 booking, and they hadn't heard anything from her more than a year.

"It appears there was some change in plan and the venue was not notified," said Malm. "It seems to be an oversight on the part of the bride," Malm added.

Both Malm and Rathjen agree the Historical Society, staffed largely by volunteers, has an informal way of managing their affairs.

"The venue is rented quite frequently and the record keeping is quite meticulous, and done by hand," Malm said.

"[Denier is] super old school," said Rathjen.

That's why, Rathjen says, she changed her contract with the historical society via telephone as opposed to by email and text as she did with her other wedding vendors.

Rathjen showed FOX40 emails and text messages proving she changed the wedding date with her caterer and DJ. She says she is requesting phone records from her mobile carrier to prove she did in fact contact Denier and the historical society, as well.

McFarland Ranch spans 35 acres, however, two sections are in question for Sept. 23, 2017 -- a grassy area at the edge of the property, and the adjacent fenced in area. Rathjen had planned her wedding around both areas, intending to have her ceremony in one place and the reception in the other.

"The entrants of the car show want their cars in a certain area, which is where I'm having my ceremony, and they didn't want to move. So the Historical Society is refusing to move the car show for my wedding," said Rathjen.

Malm confirmed the car show will be allowed go forward on Sept. 23. The car show is advertised as a fundraiser for the Historical Society. According to the McFarland Ranch website, the show is held annually on the 4th Sunday of September. However a flyer for this year's event says the car show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Historical Society is also willing to allow the Rathjen-Watts wedding to proceed. However the problem is timing.

The car show is advertised to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rathjen-Watts wedding starts at 4 p.m. Rathjen says she'd expected to have access to the venue the entire day.​

According to her, there is no way her party will be able to clean up the car show and set up the wedding in one hour, or even three hours on their own. Ratjhen told FOX40 she asked Denier if the Historical Society could provide people to help transition between the events, but was told no.

Though the parties don't agree on what went wrong, Malm says the Historical Society wants to try to make things right.

"They would very much like to provide a way for her to have her wedding and make it as smooth as possible," said Malm.

But Rathjen says so far the venue has offered little help and only solutions she considers to be unrealistic.

"To be hit with this five weeks before and have to change everything, I don't think is fair," said Rathjen.

Rathjen tells FOX40 she and Watts are scrambling to find another venue that can accommodate 200 guests Sept. 23 and stays within their budget. Rathjen says she already put down a deposit to provide her own tables, chairs, entertainment and caterer.