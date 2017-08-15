Can’t Wait for Delivery? Amazon Offers Instant Pickup

NEW YORK (AP) — Need some chips fast? Amazon has you covered.

The Seattle-based company launched a service Tuesday that lets Prime members in five cities pick up things like snacks, cold drinks or phone chargers within two minutes of ordering them online. Customers need to head over to an Amazon location to collect their order.

The service, called Instant Pickup, is the latest move by the e-commerce giant to grow its presence in physical stores. Amazon.com Inc. has been opening brick-and-mortar book shops around the country and is buying organic grocer Whole Foods.

For now, the pickup locations are near college campuses in five cities: Atlanta; Berkeley, California; College Park, Maryland; Columbus, Ohio; and Los Angeles.

Amazon says it plans to expand the service into more locations in the coming months.