Couple Admits to Crashing Wedding; Bride Finds Stunt Funny

SPARTA, N.J. (AP) — A couple who gained notoriety for crashing a New Jersey wedding reception and leaving the newlyweds a card apologizing for their actions said they did it as a lark while on their first date.

Carly Wolfson told WCBS-TV in New York (http://cbsloc.al/2i08E43) that she sent the bride, Karen Tufo, a Facebook message apologizing for showing up uninvited at the Aug. 6 event in Sparta.

But Tufo — who has said she found the stunt funny and offered to buy the crashers a drink — told her no apology was needed. Wolfson said Tufo also told her that if all “goes well” for her and Ritchie Barry, she’ll have to crash their wedding.

Wolfson said she and Barry planned their outfits and created a backstory involving a phony engagement ring. She also said they almost got cold feet about going through with their plans, likening it to a flirtatious game of “chicken.”

“(We came) in right behind the bride, like literately right behind her,” Wolfson said. “I freak out, shut the doors.”

Reception attendees have said Wolfson and Barry were the life of the party, spending a lot of time on the dance floor and sitting at the best man’s table. Some guests and members of the wedding party thought they might be crashers, but with everyone caught up in the celebration no one questioned them.

Tufo has said she initially thought Barry was a friend of her new husband who she had not met. She eventually met the actual friend later on in the evening, but said she continually got sidetracked when she thought about questioning the suspected crashers.

The newlyweds learned the truth when they found the greeting card the crashers left them with a dollar bill attached. The handwritten note stated: “Dear Fox’s, 1) Congratulations! 2) Sorry for crashing your wedding 3) Best of luck!!”

The two crashers also included a photo of themselves in the outfits they wore in the wedding photos.

In a Facebook note posted the Monday after the wedding, Fox thanked all her guests but made a point of recognizing the crashers and their accomplishments.

“Well played my friends… well played!!! I need to meet these people and buy them a drink. Professional job! You gave us the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for!” Fox wrote.