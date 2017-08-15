Demonstrators Protest Ordinance That Would Have Put Limits on Picketing in Residential Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There were protests outside the Sacramento City Council Chambers on Tuesday, and multiple interruptions inside.

Many are upset with several new ordinances the council was discussing Tuesday night.

One of the ordinances would restrict protesters in residential neighborhoods, forcing them to ditch anything that would amplify their voices and keeping them 300 feet from homes.

Protesters say Councilman Steve Hansen proposed this after his home was targeted by protesters back in January.

"If you really don't want people picketing outside of your house, don't give them a reason to," one man said during public comment.

But Hansen made it clear the ordinance wasn't his idea alone.

"We're trying to serve the residents that we represent, the employees of the city, and the people who look to us to make sure that we've created a safe city," Hansen said.

Before the city council meeting, Mayor Darrell Steinberg made his position on the picket ordinances known.

"I don't think people should be picketing elected officials homes, I don't think it's fair, I don't think it's constructive. On the other hand, I don't think the government should say what the rules should be," he said.

Council later voted to remove that ordinance.

But the mayor still supports another ordinance discussed on the agenda Tuesday, which he says would help reduce aggressive panhandling.

It's another ordinance many advocates feel isn't needed.

"It is time that we start looking for candidates to replace Darrell Steinberg and Steve Hansen. We need to recall both of them!"