Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting Outside South Sacramento Auto Body Shop

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A man was shot and killed outside a South Sacramento auto body shop on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. outside of X-Pert Auto Body on 52nd Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The man, who was an employee of the auto body shop, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that an argument and physical altercation took place before the man was shot.

The victim’s identity is not known.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.