Dine at Black Oak Casino Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven Sisters is Black Oak Casino Resort’s premier dining experience. Named in honor of the matriarchs of The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, Seven Sisters brings together the finest California cuisine with the serene majesty of the Sierra Nevada. Located on the private third floor of Black Oak Casino Resort, guests can gaze over the evening twilight while sampling delicious season fare and drinking from the restaurant’s extensive award-winning wine list.

More info:

Black Oak Casino Resort

19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne

(877) 747-8777

BlackOakCasino.com

Facebook: Black Oak Casino

Twitter: @BlackOakCasino