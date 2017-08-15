Driver Crashes Into Two Utility Poles on 65th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Around 154 Tahoe Park residents are without power due to a driver crashing into two utility poles on 65th Street and 8th Avenue.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

At this time, it is not known if the driver suffered any injuries.

Police closed 65th Street from Broadway to 9th Avenue in both directions so SMUD crews could restore the power poles and downed power lines. Lanes were reopened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

SMUD's webpage says they expect customers to regain power around 7 a.m.