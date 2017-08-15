Easy Weeknight Dinners with Patty Mastracco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with food stylist Patty Mastracco learning some easy weeknight dinners that'll come in handy now that school is back in session.

Cook once eat twice:

Simple skillet chicken. A basic recipe that you can alter by "add in's", or adding things to suit your family. Cook twice the chicken you need and use it for other recipes later in the week.

Chicken and Cheese Stuffed Potatoes

Chicken Salad with Naan Croutons, or use naan bread to make a sandwich.

Naan Pizza - no red sauce here. It's a take on a German recipe that has a sour cream base.

Bacon and Cheese Waffles - Make a big batch and keep in the freezer for quick weeknight meals.