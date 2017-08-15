Elk Grove Police Investigating a Shooting at Di Lusso Drive, Risata Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting at Di Lusso Drive and Risata Way.

The shooting was called into police around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after a witness saw a man slumped over a white truck just after hearing three gunshots.

At the scene, police found a man with at least two gunshot wounds to his lower torso and abdomen. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say their suspect is described as a black male driving a 2-door silver sedan. Elk Grove PD also says there could possibly be additional suspects.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.