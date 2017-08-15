Fans Line Up Early to See Lady Gaga at Golden 1 Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fans are going goo goo gaga to meet their Mother Monster -- many of them getting to Golden 1 Center way before the concert even starts.

"I've been waiting here for six hours," one fan said.

"I'm here first in line. I've been here since 2 o'clock yesterday," another fan said.

It's almost like a competition for Lady Gaga superfans or "Little Monsters" to prove their true fandom.

"I have a savings account specifically for Gaga funds. On the app for the bank, I put Gaga Funds, and I don't touch it," said Bita Mansouri.

Until now. The day she finally graces the Golden 1 Center stage. Performing all of their favorite songs.

And don't forget Gaga's signature moves. These fans will not be standing still.

"The love that happens here. Because us monsters, we all come together, and it's just this wonderful environment where you can be free, and be who you want to be."