Energy Upgrade California is a statewide initiative committed to uniting Californians to strive toward reaching our state's energy goals. EUC is inviting you to Do Your Thing™—to help increase energy efficiency for the future of California. Even small, energy-efficient upgrades, like switching to LED light bulbs, add up to a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous state, and can preserve our incredible environment for generations to come. Visit EnergyUpgradeCA.org to take the pledge to learn more, and do more, to be energy efficient. It takes every one of us to keep moving California forward as a smart energy leader.
The Great American Solar Eclipse
Monday, August 21, 2017
9 a.m. to 11:54 a.m. Pacific time
Solar eclipse viewing/energy conservation party, west steps of the capitol
CalEclipse.org
