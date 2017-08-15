Lucy Grape Stomp at Wise Villa Winery in Lincoln

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at Wise Villa Winery in Lincoln getting a preview of their annual Lucy Grape Stomp event.

Women come dressed in 1950's 'I Love Lucy' themed outfits with white dresses & bandannas and stomp barefoot on our estate grown grapes. It's a wild celebration like a mix between Mardi Gras and Spring Break. It also brings attention to the traditional wine making techniques used before modern technology.

We are expecting over 360 attendees (60 would be men) for 3 dates.

August 26, September 2 and September 16 from (6:30 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.)

The first weekend is booked but there are still spots open for September 2 and 16. Find tickets HERE.