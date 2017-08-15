Man Accused of Killing Stockton Woman, Leaving Body in Garbage Bin Appears in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Daniel Winkler stands stoic in a Stockton court Tuesday - emotionless as he is arraigned for murder.

As for the family of Angenai Terlouw, also in court, their emotions are impossible to describe.

"I can't. I've never had a loved-one murdered. And I certainly haven't had one murdered in front of my child or my nephew or my niece of whatever that is," Supervising District Attorney Robert Himelblau said. "I've dealt with this a lot, and I'll never be able to explain what they go through."

Investigators say Winkler killed Terlouw in front of her children and left her body in a trash can about half a mile away.

"I'll tell you what the difficulty will be. The difficulty will be asking relatives to come and talk about their dead loved one," Himelblau said. "It's horrible. It's horrible. I mean, it is gut wrenching. No one likes it."

Himelblau says the District Attorney's Office could add more charges to what Winkler is already facing.

He says they've uncovered evidence of past domestic violence Winkler and Terlouw who were dating. Those charges many be included to help explain to a jury what happened here.

"I think most people want to know why. No matter how nonsensical a murder happens or a crime happens, they want an answer. We try to provide answers," Himelblau said. "I've stood before many a jury and said, 'I can't tell you why this happened. I can just tell you it did.' And unfortunately, especially with murder, the answer's never satisfactory."