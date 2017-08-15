McGinness: Police Inaction in Charlottesville a ‘Product of the Last Several Years’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinnness says he believes backlash against police in recent years is why law enforcement are being criticized for being "too passive" as protesters clashed with white nationalists the Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

"I honestly believe that this is a product of the last several years. If Ferguson hadn't happened and the other incidents hadn't happened, I think this may have played differently," McGinness told FOX40.

Law enforcement in Charlottesville have received criticism for not stepping in enough as violence erupted.

McGinness said police should have been better prepared for what may have come, regardless of how some of the public may have felt.

"If people are offended by police in riot gear, I think that needs to be questioned, because a riot helmet and a ballistic shield are not components that are typically used to harm people they are entirely defensive, not offensive," he said.