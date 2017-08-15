Promote Kindness with the Born This Way Foundation

Staples teamed up with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to create the Staples for Students Digital Kindness Tree (www.StaplesKindnessTree.com) to encourage people nationwide to promote kindness in schools and celebrate everyday acts of kindness. Fans attending the Lady Gaga concert at the Golden 1 Center on August 15th will have an opportunity to participate in person at Born This Way Foundation’s Kindness Pop-up. Contribute your kind act at www.StaplesKindnessTree.com, or on Twitter using hashtag #GrowKindness.
Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour
Tonight at 7:30pm
Golden 1 Center
Born This Way Foundation
