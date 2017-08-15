Sacramento Woman Stabbed by Masked Man While Taking Out Her Trash, Neighbors Say

Posted 11:16 PM, August 15, 2017

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed while taking out the trash.

The stabbing happened at the La Valentina North Apartments near 12th and D streets.

Neighbors say the woman hadn’t lived in the apartment for long.

They say a masked man attacked her while she was taking out the trash, and she banged on a neighbor’s window for help.

Neighbors also say the tires on the woman’s vehicle were slashed.

The woman’s condition is not known.

