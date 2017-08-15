Sacramento Woman Stabbed by Masked Man While Taking Out Her Trash, Neighbors Say

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed while taking out the trash.

The stabbing happened at the La Valentina North Apartments near 12th and D streets.

Sac PD investigate a stabbing in MansionFlats, 12th & D. Folks on scene say a masked man attacked a woman as she took her trash out.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iXFyLiAkhY — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) August 16, 2017

Neighbors say the woman hadn’t lived in the apartment for long.

They say a masked man attacked her while she was taking out the trash, and she banged on a neighbor’s window for help.

We're told her tires were also sliced. No word on her condition. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/36Jnx4atTX — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) August 16, 2017

Neighbors also say the tires on the woman’s vehicle were slashed.

The woman’s condition is not known.

