Sheriff: Man Tried to Bring Machete into County Administrative Building

SONORA — A man was arrested when investigators say he tried to bring a machete into a Tuolumne County administrative building in Sonora.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Anthony Razzari last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Razzari in the men’s room with the machete attached to his backpack, officials said. Investigators say methamphetamine was later found in his backpack.

Razzari was booked into jail for drug possession and bringing a machete into a county building.

The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal to bring a blade longer than four inches into a state or local government building.