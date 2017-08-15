Wounded Veteran Finds Help Back Home from Nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Alejandro Jaeuregui is a warrior.

He served with the 82nd Airborne in Iraq. He signed up for four tours, going back a fourth time to fight alongside his team.

"You develop that brotherhood," he said. "But as a leader, as a career soldier, you don't trust anybody with your guys."

Jaurequi's fourth tour ended two months in. While investigating an improvised explosive device, he stepped on another one.

He remembers everything.

"I was like, 'Listen, I know I'm OK but how bad is it? Is it both legs or is it just one?' And he was like, 'Both.,'" Jaurequi recounts.

Coming home, Jarequi had a new challenge. He was coming home to a life more different than he could have imagined.

"These guys push forward and never take no for an answer. And a lot of times, Alejandro, I'll say, 'Hey man, let's take it easy,' 'No. no I want to push myself,'" Mikhail Venikov said.

Venikov, a former infantryman and MMA fighter, is the founder of Ranger Road, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition back into civilian life.

"Maybe forgive me for saying it, but we don't babysit," Venikov said. "The guys who come out here, they're here to get pushed."

