The Auburn Recreation District will be hosting its 5th Food Truck Fiesta on Friday, August 18th. This FREE TO ATTEND event starts at 5pm and is located in beautiful Recreation Park (123 Recreation Dr., Auburn). This event features 11 food trucks, a beer garden (courtesy of the Auburn Ale House), wine from 2 local wineries, live music from the “Pine Street Ramblers,' kids activities and over 30 other vendors. This event is a fundraiser for the Auburn Bike Park. Please visit http://auburnrec.com/events_food-truck-festival.php for more information.
Auburn Food Truck Fiesta
Friday @ 5pm
Recreation Park, Auburn
(530) 885-8461
AuburnRec.com
Facebook: Auburn-Recreation-District