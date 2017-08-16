New Shopping Center in South Sacramento Will be Opening Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The massive 97-acre Delta Shores shopping center will be opening phase 1 beginning Aug. 24 through the early part of September.

Located along I-5 and Cosumnes River Boulevard, more than 100 retail stores and restaurants will be in the Delta Shores shopping complex.

Phase 1 includes Dick's Sporting Goods, Petsmart, Party City, Hobby Lobby, Ross and Ulta. By early next year, Walmart, RC Willey and a 14-screen Regal Cinema will be open.

The project is long-awaited by residents of South Sacramento, who are very excited. Residents of East Elk Grove who haven't had much of a shopping variety, are also looking forward to the shopping center.

Besides the excitement, Delta Shores will be bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area, and it has also spawned a nearby housing development for almost 5,000 people.

Delta Shores has an expected completion date of January 2018.