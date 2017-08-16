Rep. Ami Bera Condemns Violence in Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is talking with California Representative Ami Bera about his view of the recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The violence in Charlottesville is an example of what happens when politicians tolerate hatred and bigotry. As a candidate, Donald Trump knew these hate groups supported his campaign. In both his rhetoric and actions, Trump encouraged these groups to come out of the shadows. He gave groups like the KKK and white supremacists legitimacy and a voice. Sadly, that trend has continued during the Trump presidency."