Salute to Service: Foothill Dog Rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service FOX40 is recognizing the Foothill Dog Rescue. This nonprofit has rescued over 2,000 dogs. The goal is to find forever homes for the dogs who come through their doors in Shingle Springs.

On August 26, Foothill Dog Rescue has a fundraiser called Bow Wow Block Party.

It's that time of year again! Save the date for our Bow Wow Block Party! This is a great way to raise money for the rescue, and to get everyone together to celebrate our community, volunteers, and some awesome deserving dogs!

Well behaved dogs are welcome to join their families at this amazing event. We have some awesome sponsors this year and lots of booths and food trucks. We'll see you soon!

There will be live music... Food trucks... A dog kissing booth... And more!