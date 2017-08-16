× ‘Stupid White People’: Modesto Pastor’s Viral Speech Slams Charlottesville Violence

MODESTO — A rousing speech from a Modesto pastor has gotten nearly 3 million views on Facebook.

Pastor Glen Berteau says during a child dedication service on Sunday he felt moved by God to speak on the current division in our country after seeing the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia as white supremacists and neo-Nazis clashed with anti-fascist counter protesters.

The spur of the moment speech was caught on camera, and he said he felt that the youth in the congregation needed to hear his message.

“There’s a bunch of stupid white people, I’m just telling you that they are stupid in telling people that God is into this and God is not into this at all,” he said.

He expanded on his remarks Wednesday.

“If you’re going to believe that God is a god that ordains hate and do hateful acts, then yeah, that’s ignorant. That’s not right,” he told FOX40.

Since it was posted Monday, Berteau’s speech has been viewed more than 2.8 million times and has gotten 92,000 shares. It comes with the caption, “In response to all haters. Charlottesville, let me give you a clear interpretation of the Bible.”

Gary Montoya, communications director with the House, who posted the video to Pastor Berteau’s Facebook page said he decided to share it because he felt it was what the nation needed to hear. He was also at the service that day and said while the Pastor spoke the entire church was “electric.”

“I mean the people are standing up, it was everyone just felt it and it was during child dedications so it was totally unexpected,” Montoya said.