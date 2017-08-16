Suspect Arrested in South Sacramento Auto Body Shop Homicide

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect connected to Tuesday’s homicide at an auto body shop.

The shooting occurred at a shop located near 3000 52nd Avenue in South Sacramento around 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning, 47-year-old Cansio Santiago Ramirez was taken into custody for the murder of 37-year-old Arnulfo Soto.

Detectives believe Soto got into an argument with another person at the shop over the purchase of a vehicle and then things got physical.

At some point, Ramirez produced a gun and shot the victim. Detectives say Ramirez was not involved in the initial argument.

He fled the scene after the shooting.

Ramirez was arrested for murder and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

38.503202 -121.472790