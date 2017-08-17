15-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Natomas

NATOMAS — A 15-year-old bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Natomas on Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 near El Centro Road and Leona Circle.

Sacramento police and the CHP are searching for the suspect vehicle. A mirror from the car was torn off in the crash and left at the scene. All officers have said is that the vehicle is blue.

The identity of the teen boy who was killed is not known.

Roads in the area have been shut down.

