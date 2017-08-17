157 People Killed by Police in California in 2016

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general says 157 people died during encounters with police in the state last year.

A report released Thursday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra marks the first time California has publicly released statewide statistics on police use of force.

The report said there were 782 incidents in 2016 where a police officer used force that resulted in serious injury or death.

Forty-two percent of the civilians involved were Hispanic and nearly 20 percent were black.

More than half of the officers involved were white.

A state law requires California police departments to report the data to the state attorney general’s office. Though some departments already tracked such data on their own, many did not.