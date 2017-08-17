Adopt a Pet: Lana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren is outside with Bobby Mann and Lana from the Front Street Animal Shelter.

LANA - ID#A531210

My name is Lana and I am a female, black German Shepherd Dog.

The shelter thinks I am about 10 months old.

I have been at the shelter since Jul 25, 2017.

Teacher's Pet: I've got the whole package - smart, fuzzy, four legs, love to learn and live to please. Go ahead, teach me anything. Sit, stay, balance your checkbook, I can do it all. Keep me entertained and I'll be yours forever. (Externally motivated)