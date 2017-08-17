Body Camera Video Released in Sacramento Police Incident Involving Pregnant Woman

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera video from a July 9 incident in which an officer was accused of throwing a pregnant woman to the ground.

Officers were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

Zityrua Abraham says she was standing outside her apartment in North Sacramento with her mother and mother’s boyfriend. When her mother’s boyfriend walked inside for a drink of water, Abraham said, when several police officers searching for someone showed up.

Abraham said the officers knocked her down, searched the apartment before saying, “wrong house” and leaving.

Video shows officers approaching the apartment with guns drawn, as Abraham tells officers she has a child inside. An officer tells her to move and pulls her away from the door, out of frame. Abraham, six months pregnant, is briefly seen on the ground in the reflection of the window.

An officer then kicks the door down and grabs a man from inside.

In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, police said the paved walkway from grass outside were uneven. Officers suggest the uneven ground and momentum from the pull caused her to lose her balance.

Abraham filed a complaint with the department on July 11, prompting an administrative investigation. None of the officers involved were placed on leave, according to the department’s news release.

Disclaimer: These videos contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The man detained in the video was ultimately released and not charged.

Another piece of video is from the body camera of an officer who responded after the fact. In it, he speaks with Abraham and asks another officer to call an ambulance for her.