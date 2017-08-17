Keith Breedlove of the Culinerdy Kitchen is picking veggies in the FOX40 garden with Darren so he can make ratatouille with crookneck squash, green beans, tomatoes and basil.
Cooking Ratatouille with Veggies From the FOX40 Garden
