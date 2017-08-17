Family Desperate to Find Mother Who Has Been Missing Six Weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Strangers stopped to pray with a worried family whose 65-year-old mother has been missing for six weeks in Stockton.

"We come over here ... a lot," said Latonya Copeland

Copeland fears her mother, Bernice Lewis, has been living on the streets, possibly in a homeless encampment.

So she's been coming to Saint Mary's Dining Hall several days a week, sitting down and waiting for her mother to walk in for a meal, but leaving, each time, without her.

"When we come here ... people tell us, 'oh yeah, we've seen her, we just seen her,'" Copeland said.

Bernice Lewis' family says she is bipolar and schizophrenic and needs medication. They say she was arrested in early July after she had an episode and broke a window at her own apartment. They believe she didn't come back home because she thought she had been kicked out and that her family was mad at her.

"Yes, and we're not. We're not mom, come home. And you're not even evicted out of your place, they know that you're ill," Copeland said.

Lewis is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has a weakness in her left arm after having a stroke and walks slow. Her family says she is a people person, and wherever she is, they hope someone is taking care of her. But they say it's their turn now.

"I'm very worried. I don't know what to do. I don't need to be prepared to do anything, just prepared for you to come home, let you take a shower, comb your hair, feed you good, stuff like that," Copeland said.

If you see Bernice Lewis, her family asks that you call them immediately with her location. They can be reached at (650) 223-3673.