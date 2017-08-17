Former Sac State Hornet Rhys Hoskins Now Playing in the Major Leagues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rhys Hoskins had a rare moment to bask in the sunlight with his former college teammates and friends before Thursday night's game at AT&T Park.

"That's the part of this that will always stick out in my mind. I've had these groups that have been at these games and shared this experience with me, and that's really what it's all about," said Hoskins, who is a rookie on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Even more rare because Hoskins, the former Sac State Hornet, is the first player from the university in 20 years to make it to the big leagues.

"Yeah, it's been awhile. We've had some teammates here and there in AAA and AA, but we know it's a big deal," said David Delgrande, Hoskins' former Sac State teammate.

Hoskins was called up to the Phillies last Friday, and in less than a week, the 24-year-old has not only collected his first major league hit, he's also hit three homers and been locked into the Phillies' clean up spot.

"So now we can kind of just sit back, relax and play a little," Hoskins said.

Hoskins' laid back approach to the game, no doubt helped him get to where he is. What's ironic is that the Phillies called him up just before their West Coast swing to San Diego and now San Francisco.

"Fate is a powerful thing. It's kind of one of those things where you'd say, of course that happened. So, it gives me an opportunity to share it with friends and family. You know, having especially my dad here. He sacrificed a whole bunch in my baseball career to get me to where I'm at. So, to see the joy on his face and to see him enjoy himself is something pretty special," Hoskins said.

Hoskins already seems to be in a pretty good spot, and with more friends and family expected to join him over the weekend to watch him play, his first week in the big leagues will be truly memorable.

"Yeah, we've got to hold it down for the 916. So, it will be good. I'm excited to see how the weekend goes," Hoskins said.

For the remainder of the year, Hoskins will have a piece of Sacramento with him wherever the Phillies play. Derrick Chung, a former Sac State teammate of Hoskins, is actually an interpreter with the team.