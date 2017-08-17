Hay Fire Burning on New Hope Road in Galt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALT -- Fire crews are working a hay fire at a cattle ranch on New Hope Road between between Christensen Road and Harvey Road in Galt.

Authorities say the 12,000 bails of hay caught fire around 2 a.m. Thursday.

At this time, crews are calling it a "controlled fire" and they plan to just monitor it and let it burn out on its own.

There is structure damage to a barn near the fire but there are no injuries.

Neighboring farmers helped move cattle on this cattle ranch to a safe area.

New Hope Road was closed down in both directions but reopened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

