Sacramento’s longest-running summer jazz series offers unrivaled evenings of art and music on third Thursdays, June through September. This year's lineup was crafted from the melodic recommendations of Gary Vercelli, Capital Public Radio’s jazz music director. For the best seat in the house, bring your own chair. Relax and mellow out with the smooth Latin sounds of Ray Obiedo. Hailing from the Bay Area, contemporary jazz composer and guitarist Obiedo draws his influence from an eclectic group of musical greats and continues to celebrate this diversity through a blend of multi-ethnic rhythms. With group and solo albums to his credit and original music featured in movie soundtracks, Obiedo is one of California's finest champions of jazz.

Jazz Night at The Crocker

Tonight

5:30pm

CrockerArt.org