Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Woman Outside Macy’s Store in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 21-year-old man who beat a woman to death with a baseball bat outside a Macy's store in Fairfield has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Cheryl Sherwood was was bludgeoned with a baseball bat Feb. 3, 2016 as she left the mall. She died from her injuries the next day. The day before the attack on Sherwood, King hit Christine Joens in the head with a hammer more than a dozen times.

Joens survived the attack.

"I feel like I'm a role model and I'm strong enough, and I set a pretty darn good example," Joens said.

Joens, a former Safeway employee was attacked outside Wells Fargo in Vallejo on Feb. 2, 2016.

The day after, armed with a baseball bat, King killed Sherwood in the Macy's parking lot at the Solano Town Center.

"We're at the mall, during the lunch hour, or at the mall, depositing money, so the fact that it could have been any one of us, I think it hits, it resonates with every one of us in this community," Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams said.

It's the reason the DA decided to prosecute the case herself.

King pleaded no contest and avoided being sentenced to death.

"On the facts and special circumstances of this case, clearly, death could have been warranted," Abrams said.

For both families, justice was served.

After several family members and friends read heartfelt statements to King, he had the chance to address them. He said he was sorry for what he had done and how he hated himself for it.

"He's just a man, he's just a kid, and it's the evilness in him I hate. So I do forgive him, I do, but that doesn't mean I don't hate what he did," Hansi Sherwood, Cheryl's daughter-in-law, said.