The Queen of Dating is participating in a statewide Got Milk? campaign titled Love Stories and their first event is right here in Sacramento! The concept is that milk 'broke up' with cookie and is now looking for a new food pairing... in essence, milk is dating again! Come join them as they pair milk with some new and exciting foods that will be sure to please your pallet as well as help milk find a new companion!

More info:

Milk Meets Brunch

Aug 27

12pm

1217 21st Street

MilkMeetsBrunch.NightOut.com