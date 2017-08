Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The collaborative production of the epic musical, Miss Saigon - School Edition, will amaze audiences for 6 performances at the Del Oro Performing Arts Center, 3301 Taylor Road, Loomis, CA. Performance dates: August 18th and 19th at 7:00, August 20th at 2:00, August 25th and 26th at 7:00 and August 27th at 2:00. Tickets are 50% off for opening night if you purchase them online at www.6playerstheatre.com or brownpapertickets.com . Regular priced tickets at the door. All military are honored at the August 20th performance. Military admission will be $10. Regular priced tickets: $15 general admission. $10 students and seniors (55+).

More info:

Miss Saigon

August 18th-20th and August 25th-27th

Del Oro Performing Arts Center

6PlayersTheatre.com

(916) 759-3032