The collaborative production of the epic musical, Miss Saigon - School Edition, will amaze audiences for 6 performances at the Del Oro Performing Arts Center, 3301 Taylor Road, Loomis, CA. Performance dates: August 18th and 19th at 7:00, August 20th at 2:00, August 25th and 26th at 7:00 and August 27th at 2:00. Tickets are 50% off for opening night if you purchase them online at www.6playerstheatre.com or brownpapertickets.com. Regular priced tickets at the door. All military are honored at the August 20th performance. Military admission will be $10. Regular priced tickets: $15 general admission. $10 students and seniors (55+).
