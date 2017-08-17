PG&E Makes Preparations for Monday’s Solar Eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Some PG&E operators are willing to miss out on Monday's once in a lifetime phenomenon.

"I'm sure people will have their glasses, and they'll be looking at the eclipse . You can rely on us to make sure that we're watching all of the other things to make sure that the power keeps flowing in a safe and reliable manner," said Rodrick Robinson, senior manager with the PG&E Transmission Grid Control Center.

Their eyes will be glued to this giant transmission grid monitor in Vacaville. The worry -- from 9 a.m. to about noon Monday, they won't be able to create as much solar power for their customers.

"We get about 20 percent of our energy from utility scale solar. And then we have over 300,000 customers who have rooftop solar," said Kevin Clifford, a meteorologist for PG&E.

In that time period, PG&E predicts Northern and Central California customers will need about 13,500 mega watts of energy. The solar eclipse will cut off 2,600 megawatts of solar energy supply. But they're ready.

The company has been planning for this event for several months. Luckily, earlier this winter, we had lots of rains, and that means they have a lot of power from hydro.

"We have hydro, fossils will be used, natural gas, and other fast ramping resources are going to be utilized because when the solar eclipse, some of those things are going to be ramping on really quickly," Robinson said.

With that, PG&E does not expect any loss of service. Still, staff will continue to track cloud coverage and other natural phenomenon.

"Whether it's weather or fires, and if that shows up, we'll make the necessary adjustments to remain safe and reliable during the solar eclipse period," Robinson said.