Placerville Group Performing at San Francisco ‘Patriot Prayer Rally’ Tell White Supremacists to Stay Home

PLACERVILLE -- A country hip-hop group trio in Placerville says they should not be painted as white supremacist just because they agreed to perform at the Patriot Prayer Rally later this month in San Francisco.

The Good Ol' Boyz has seen a growing fan base both and shows and online. They play frequently in Sacramento, and was the only musical act asked to perform at the rally.

All three members say they performed at a previous Patriot Prayer Rally at the State Capitol and said it was peaceful, multi-racial and energizing.

Meanwhile, city leaders in San Francisco asked the event's permits be revoked by the National Park Service, who oversees Chrissy Field, after a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly on Saturday.

While Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson says he's against racist views and violence, the events routinely draw white nationalists, neo-Nazis and KKK members.

Good Ol' Boyz members say they recognize the event could be hijacked by the far right or by counter protesters, but want fans to know they want radical elements like white supremacists to stay home.

They added they almost declined to appear but ultimately decided to perform in order to bring a message of love and hope.

Their performance will feature several guest appearances by African-American rappers.