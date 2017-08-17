Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Collects School Supplies for Kids in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- "Whatever you can help us with, backpacks, small school supply items, then you can just drop it off in the basket," a deputy explained to customers entering Walmart.

Ameenah Salaam came to the Walmart of Antelope Road Thursday morning to go back-to-school shopping for her son.

But, after being greeted by deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department collecting school supplies for underprivileged kids, she decided to do some extra shopping.

Salaam, whose son is starting preschool, is learning just how expensive back-to-school shopping is. The backpacks, the clothes, everything adds up fast.

"As a parent of a 4-year-old you always want to see your kid do better than you. It's hard when you want to do well but can't due to circumstances," Salaam said.

She bought two backpacks and stuffed them with everything a kid would need for the first day of school.

"The kids will appreciate this. Oh, these are nice, too," Sgt. Cary Trzcinski said.

Salaam wasn't the only one.

Customer after customer took time out of their day and money out of their wallets to give back.

"We appreciate the community support, and you know, law enforcement and the community can make the community a better place, but we can't do it alone, we need the community's help," Sgt. Trzcinski with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

The backpacks will be given to students throughout Sacramento County.

"I think it's special when the kids in the community receive those school supplies from law enforcement. It sends a positive message that the sheriff's department is here and cares about kids in different ways," Trzcinski said.