Some West Sacramento Residents Finding Flyers About Islamic Center Expansion on Their Windshields

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Some West Sacramento residents are finding flyers on their windshields alerting them to an Islamic center in the area. Residents are now wondering who is responsible for the flyers and what they're supposed to mean.

The flyer claims that someone is trying to get a permit to expand a current residential home into an Islamic center, and says it would be the third Islamic center in the area.

FOX40 has learned that the home has been a Muslim prayer center for years, but a recent fire has led them to seek the proper permits to repair the center and operate as a house of worship.

The imam of the mosque said he hadn't heard about the flyer until the media started calling.

The flyer does not say who wrote it, nor does it explicitly voice opposition to the Islamic center, however, at least one neighbor sees it as an attack on diversity.

"If you look at it, and you look at the tone, it's 'keep 'em out,'" said neighbor Bill Roehr.

The flyer asks people to attend the city of West Sacramento's planning commission meeting.