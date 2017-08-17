Upcoming Davis Brew Race

Gary is hanging out in Davis getting all the details on the upcoming beer race set to take place Sunday August 20.
Day/time: Sunday, August 20th, 11:30 am. Kids fun run starts 11:00 am. (Sudwerks begins serving at noon.)
Distance: Officially 4.8 miles in connection with a new 4.8% ABV specialty beer that Sudwerk's is brewing for Davis Beer Week.
There will be a free kids 1-mile fun run.
Registration fees: $20 early; $22 same day. Net proceeds will go towards funding local high school running programs.
Registration: available on-line with Sudwerk's; in-person at the Davis Fleet Feet store or at Sudwerk's the day of the run.