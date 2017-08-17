Upcoming Davis Brew Race

Posted 11:33 AM, August 17, 2017, by

Gary is hanging out in Davis getting all the details on the upcoming beer race set to take place Sunday August 20.

Day/time: Sunday, August 20th, 11:30 am.  Kids fun run starts 11:00 am.  (Sudwerks begins serving at noon.)

Distance: Officially 4.8 miles in connection with a new 4.8% ABV specialty beer that Sudwerk's is brewing for Davis Beer Week.

There will be a free kids 1-mile fun run.

Registration fees: $20 early; $22 same day.  Net proceeds will go towards funding local high school running programs.

Registration: available on-line with Sudwerk's; in-person at the Davis Fleet Feet store or at Sudwerk's the day of the run.