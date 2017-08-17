Your Weekend, August 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Mae and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.

The Decemberists: Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Tour

Mondavi Center

Fri. 8 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/the-decemberists/

34th Annual Sacramento Scandinavian Festival

Scottish Rite Center

Sat. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/34th-annual-sacramento-scandinavian-festival/

Ice Cream Safari

Sacramento Zoo

Sat. 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/ice-cream-safari-4/

Fork It Over

Magpie Cafe

Sun. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fork-it-over/

Make It A Night Pick

The Wall Ball (Wide Open Walls)

C Street Warehouse

Sat. 8 p.m. - Midnight

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wall-ball-wide-open-walls/

WHERE TO EAT: The Melting Pot

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Cafeteria 15L