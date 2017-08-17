Your Weekend, August 17

Posted 11:15 AM, August 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14AM, August 17, 2017

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Mae and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.

The Decemberists: Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Tour
Mondavi Center
Fri. 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/the-decemberists/

34th Annual Sacramento Scandinavian Festival
Scottish Rite Center
Sat. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/34th-annual-sacramento-scandinavian-festival/

Ice Cream Safari
Sacramento Zoo
Sat. 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/ice-cream-safari-4/

Fork It Over
Magpie Cafe
Sun. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fork-it-over/

Make It A Night Pick
The Wall Ball (Wide Open Walls)
C Street Warehouse
Sat. 8 p.m. - Midnight
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wall-ball-wide-open-walls/

WHERE TO EAT: The Melting Pot
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Cafeteria 15L

