Your Weekend, August 17

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Mae and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.
The Decemberists: Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Tour
Mondavi Center
Fri. 8 p.m.
34th Annual Sacramento Scandinavian Festival
Scottish Rite Center
Sat. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ice Cream Safari
Sacramento Zoo
Sat. 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Fork It Over
Magpie Cafe
Sun. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Make It A Night Pick
The Wall Ball (Wide Open Walls)
C Street Warehouse
Sat. 8 p.m. - Midnight
WHERE TO EAT: The Melting Pot
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Cafeteria 15L