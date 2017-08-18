1 American Killed, 1 Injured in Spain Attacks

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 18: A man looks at tributes laid on Las Ramblas near the scene of yesterday's terrorist attack, on August 18, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Fourteen people were killed and dozens injured when a van hit crowds in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona on Thursday. Spanish police have also killed five suspected terrorists in the town of Cambrils to stop a second terrorist attack. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.
In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim’s family. He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.
The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still “several” casualties who had not been identified.
Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the American casualties. The department said the injured American suffered only a minor wound.
