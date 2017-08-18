2 Cases of West Nile Virus Confirmed in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY — The first cases of West Nile virus in Stanislaus County this year have been reported and involve two people who developed a neurological disease as a result of the infection.

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Public Health Officer for Stanislaus County reports a 53-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were infected with the virus.

Less than one percent of people who are infected will develop a serious illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. Those 50 and older are far more susceptible to falling seriously ill as a result of the infection.

To avoid West Nile, officials recommend using insect repellent when going outside, especially during dawn and dusk. Also be sure to wear clothing that covers exposed skin.

Stagnant water can house mosquito larvae, so draining or treating areas with standing water is recommended.