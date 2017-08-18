2 Off-Duty Oakland Firefighters Shot in San Jose, Killing 1

SAN JOSE (AP) — Two off-duty Oakland firefighters were shot in San Jose, killing one of them and leading to an arrest, fire officials said Friday.

The firefighters were shot Thursday night after they left an event near Japantown and were confronted by a group of men, Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton told San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV.

San Jose police arrested Oliver Juinio, 27, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. It was not immediately clear if Juinio has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

“I was surprised to hear Oliver got arrested because I didn’t see him have any problem,” said Roberto Ouano, Juinio’s uncle.

The Oakland Fire Department identified the deceased firefighter as Jake Walter, 30. He died at a hospital.

The other firefighter, a 26-year-old who wasn’t identified, was in stable condition Friday after suffering a gunshot wound, Drayton said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf expressed her condolences to the grieving families in a prepared statement.