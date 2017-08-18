Armed Fairfield Man Arrested Following Hourslong Standoff with SWAT Team

FAIRFIELD — Local officers and SWAT teams surrounded a Fairfield home for hours in a standoff with an armed man and his girlfriend.

The standoff started after 3:09 p.m. in a home on Michigan Street, after Steve James Douglas’ mother safely escaped the residence. Douglas fired gunshots in the backyard as officers arrived, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Both Douglas and his girlfriend refused to go outside and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Police asked neighbors to stay inside and blocked off the street.

During the incident, Douglas threatened to kill himself or have the officers kill him. He also threatened to shoot the CHP helicopter flying overhead and fired a single gunshot.

The SWAT team used tear gas to try and get the 31-year-old suspect and his girlfriend to go outside. At 8:19 p.m. they both left the house.

Douglas was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, reckless discharge of a firearm, threatening a peace officer and a probation violation. His girlfriend was questioned and released at the scene.

No one was injured in the standoff.