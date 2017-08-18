Attorney Wants Charges Changed in Pie Throwing Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The case involving Sean Thompson, the man accused of throwing a pie at former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, is back in court.

"Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Rhee were subpoenaed to be here today, for this evidentiary hearing, and I'm here in recognition of that subpoena," said Attorney Louis Gonzales, who represents Johnson and his wife.

The no-shows were a disappointment for Thompson's lawyers.

Johnson and Rhee were never required to appear in the first trial, but a few months ago the couple was subpoenaed at Sacramento International Airport after returning from Hawaii.

While Thompson admitted to the pie incident, the jury never found him guilty of felony assault on a public official and they couldn’t come to an agreement on the misdemeanor battery charge on school grounds. The judge declared a mistrial.

Now, Thompson’s attorneys are calling this second attempt double jeopardy.

"In California, once in jeopardy plea means you've already been tried, and the jury already found 12 to zero that you were not guilty of something," said Thompson's attorney, Jeff Mendelman.

They also hope to introduce a 23-page police report that names Johnson as a suspect for inappropriate conduct.

"It goes to his credibility," Mendelman said.

As for Thompson’s defense team -- this time Johnson and Rhee will have no choice, but to appear in court, sooner or later.

"Michelle Rhee and Kevin Johnson are going to be present for trial because the people of Sacramento county deserve to have all the evidence before them at the next trial," Mendelman said.