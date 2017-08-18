Deputies, Inmates Get Stuck in Elevator at New Stockton Courthouse

STOCKTON — In-custody defendants and deputies became stuck in an elevator at the new Stockton courthouse Friday afternoon.

While the elevator was immovable, alternate elevators and courtrooms were used to transport defendants and hearings were held in other courtrooms.

A release from the courthouse stated the following:

At this time, the elevator is back to normal operations. As we continue to operate in our new courthouse, there will certainly be incidents that may require the court to alter its normal operations. This new courthouse provided us with the opportunity to be flexible and continue with the people’s business. The court will continue to review the incident.

The new courthouse opened July 31 after 10 years of planning and construction.