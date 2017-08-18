Downtown Nightclub Parlare Shuts Down After Losing Liquor License

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A downtown Sacramento nightclub is facing a setback after having its alcohol license suspended.

The Alcohol and Beverage Control announced Parlare Euro Lounge on 10th and J streets can no longer sell alcohol.

In a press release the Alcohol and Beverage Control said that it was a string of incidents dating back to November 2016 and more recently a shooting last Friday that caused them to make this decision.

The shooting left a bouncer and a club goer shot. One in the hand and the other in the neck. Both had non-life threatening injuries.

But, this is just one of several incidents this year in which the Sacramento Police Department responded to.

According to the ABC, there was a long investigation into the club for incidents ranging from fights, assaults, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

This isn’t the first time Parlare had its liquor license suspended. The business had the same issue back in 2012.

This suspension doesn’t necessarily mean the end for the downtown lounge. They can reopen if the owner of the club transfers the liquor license to a qualified person.

The club owners posted the following message to Facebook:

With a heavy heart I am writing this post, effective immediately Parlare Lounge is no longer open for business.

We would like to thank all our loyal customers, and staff who have been like a family to me over the past decade. I wish all them the best for their future.

Right now it is unclear if the business will take steps to regain its license or if they will remain closed indefinitely.